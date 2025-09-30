Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Ready For Full Circle Moment in Game 1
CHICAGO -- Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has had a long and winding road to Tuesday night. But tonight, that road leads him back to his hometown of Los Angeles for his Postseason debut.
Greene will take the mound at Dodger Stadium tonight for Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series when the Reds take on the Dodgers. He'll be opposed by Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA).
The Reds ace talked about what it's like for him to make his Postseason debut in his hometown in a stadium he's very familiar with.
"Got to spend some great time with my family last night," Greene told Charlie Clifford. "Just a full circle moment. My father was my coach from the very beginning. Has been there for every step of the way. For him, I think his biggest thing is he is just a proud father. I know he'll be able to enjoy the game, but he will also be stressing like every other game he comes to, all for good reason."
It's crazy to think Greene was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in the Spring of 2017- I still have the issue in my basement- as a Senior in high school ahead of the MLB Draft, and now he's starting his first MLB Postseason game in his hometown and for a team that hasn't made the Postseason in a full season since 2013.
Tonight's game in Los Angeles starts at 9:08 E.T. on ESPN and 700WLW.
