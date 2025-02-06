Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Projected to Finish Last in National League Central by FanGraphs

The Reds went 77-85 in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We wrote about the Reds disappointing PECOTA projections for the 2025 season earlier this week. FanGraphs came out with their projections today and they're not much better.

They project the Reds to finish last in the National League Central with a 78-84 record, just a one-game improvement from their 77-85 finish last season.

FanGraphs has Cincinnati's playoff chances at just 17.9%, reflecting skepticism despite several offseason additions.

The Reds bolstered their roster by acquiring Gavin Lux, Brady Singer, Jose Trevino, and Austin Hays, while Nick Martinez returned on a qualifying offer.

FanGraphs projected the Reds to win 79.6 games and gave them a 25.9% chance to make the playoffs on 2024.

Check out their full projections here.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News