Cincinnati Reds Send Veteran Outfielder on Rehab Assignment

Fraley has been on the injured list since late June.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) attempts to catch a home run hit by Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds sent outfielder Jake Fraley on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville and transferred Carson Spiers rehab assignment to Louisville.

Jake Fraley has been on the injured list since the end of June with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He received a cortisone shot and plans to attempt to play through the injury for the remainder of the season.

The outfielder is slashing .224/.331/.376 with nine extra-base hits and four stolen bases this season for Cincinnati.

Spiers has been on the injured list since April with right shoulder impingement. The right-hander appeared in one game for the ACL Reds on July 3 and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He is expected to pitch on Tuesday night.

Hunter Greene was supposed to pitch on Tuesday with the Bats, but provided a concerning update before yesterday's game and his rehab assignment was put on hold for now.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

