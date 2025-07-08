Cincinnati Reds Send Veteran Outfielder on Rehab Assignment
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds sent outfielder Jake Fraley on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville and transferred Carson Spiers rehab assignment to Louisville.
Jake Fraley has been on the injured list since the end of June with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He received a cortisone shot and plans to attempt to play through the injury for the remainder of the season.
The outfielder is slashing .224/.331/.376 with nine extra-base hits and four stolen bases this season for Cincinnati.
Spiers has been on the injured list since April with right shoulder impingement. The right-hander appeared in one game for the ACL Reds on July 3 and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He is expected to pitch on Tuesday night.
Hunter Greene was supposed to pitch on Tuesday with the Bats, but provided a concerning update before yesterday's game and his rehab assignment was put on hold for now.
You can see the full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast