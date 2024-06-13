Cincinnati Reds Set Attendance Record in 4-2 Win Over Cleveland Guardians
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Guardians 4-2 on Wednesday night. They've won nine of their last 12 games and are 33-35 on the season after struggling for most of the month of May.
Cincinnati Reds fans are clearly excited about their recent success. The Reds set a record for attendance on Wednesday night with 42,427 fans in the stands. It was a sellout and the highest-attending regular season weekday game (Monday-Thursday) in Great American Ballpark History outside of Opening Day.
It's worth noting that it was Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night, but it's still noteworthy. Check out Mark Sheldon's tweet below. For more on the win, go here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast