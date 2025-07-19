Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Reds have signed four draft picks thus far.

Greg Kuffner

A view of Nike Reds City Connect hats on sale at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
A view of Nike Reds City Connect hats on sale at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 13, 2023. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds signed their sixth and seventh round draft picks on Friday, right-handed pitcher Braden Osbolt and right-handed pitcher Justin Henschel.

The Reds selected Braden Osbolt out of Kennesaw State, with the 174th pick of the draft. The right-hander appeared in just four games last season before having Tommy John surgery. He signed for $297,500, which comes in $79,600 under the slot.

With the 204th pick, the Reds selected Henschel out of Florida Gulf Coast. Henschel was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. Like Osbolt, Henschel appeared in just three games last season before having Tommy John surgery. He signed for $222,500, $72,500 under the slot.

The Reds have signed four of their draft picks so far, including their first round pick. -

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

