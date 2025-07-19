Cincinnati Reds Sign Two More Draft Picks
The Reds signed their sixth and seventh round draft picks on Friday, right-handed pitcher Braden Osbolt and right-handed pitcher Justin Henschel.
The Reds selected Braden Osbolt out of Kennesaw State, with the 174th pick of the draft. The right-hander appeared in just four games last season before having Tommy John surgery. He signed for $297,500, which comes in $79,600 under the slot.
With the 204th pick, the Reds selected Henschel out of Florida Gulf Coast. Henschel was not ranked in MLB.com's top 250 prospects. Like Osbolt, Henschel appeared in just three games last season before having Tommy John surgery. He signed for $222,500, $72,500 under the slot.
The Reds have signed four of their draft picks so far, including their first round pick. -
