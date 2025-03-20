Cincinnati Reds Signing Catcher Jose Trevino to Extension With Opening Day Looming
CINCINNATI — The Reds have agreed to an extension with Jose Trevino according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Trevino is now under contract for the next three seasons for almost $15 million total. The deal also includes a club option according to Heyman.
The Reds traded Fernando Cruz for Trevino in December.
They clearly wanted to improve defensively. Trevino is about as good as they come.
He was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.
The 32-year-old owns a .992 fielding percentage in 389 career games behind the plate. His 3.34 catcher's ERA since 2022 is the best among all Major League backstops with at least 1500.0 innings during that span.
Trevino has appeared in 11 playoff games, including two World Series contests. He's second in Major League Baseball in Defensive Wins Above Replacement since 2021.
The Trevino addition gave them key depth behind Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson had a breakout 2024 campaign, but he's had injury issues in the past and is currently dealing with an oblique injury.
Check out Heyman's report below:
