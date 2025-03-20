Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Signing Catcher Jose Trevino to Extension With Opening Day Looming

The Reds made the move on Thursday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) fields a ground ball in a catchers drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) fields a ground ball in a catchers drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds have agreed to an extension with Jose Trevino according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Trevino is now under contract for the next three seasons for almost $15 million total. The deal also includes a club option according to Heyman.

The Reds traded Fernando Cruz for Trevino in December.

They clearly wanted to improve defensively. Trevino is about as good as they come.

He was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.

The 32-year-old owns a .992 fielding percentage in 389 career games behind the plate. His 3.34 catcher's ERA since 2022 is the best among all Major League backstops with at least 1500.0 innings during that span. 

Trevino has appeared in 11 playoff games, including two World Series contests. He's second in Major League Baseball in Defensive Wins Above Replacement since 2021.

The Trevino addition gave them key depth behind Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson had a breakout 2024 campaign, but he's had injury issues in the past and is currently dealing with an oblique injury.

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

