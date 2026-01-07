Former Cincinnati Reds Prospect Signs With Houston Astros

Former Cincinnati Reds prospect Christian Roa has agreed to a minor league deal with the Houston Astros.

Roa was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

"When he’s healthy, Roa does show off a four-pitch mix that gives him the chance to start long-term," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He can get his fastball up to 96 mph, though he’s yet to show how well he can maintain velocity deep into outings. He throws both an 11-to-5 curve and a distinct slider, while his fading and sinking changeup might be his best secondary offering."

He never appeared in a game for the Reds.

The 26-year-old appeared in two games for the Miami Marlins in 2025 and did not give up a run. He will look for a fresh start with Houston is 2026.

Earlier this week, we interviewed new Reds outfielder Dane Myers.

