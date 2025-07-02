Cincinnati Reds Starter Scratched From Lineup After Suffering Injury
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer planned to play against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday afternoon, but the veteran was scratched from the lineup.
Steer got hit in the right hand by a pitch. He stayed in the game, but Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith after the game that it had already started to swell up and change colors.
Steer tried to play and was in the original lineup on Wednesday night, but he was removed minutes before the game. He's dealing with a "right hand contusion" according to the Reds.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand replaced Steer in the lineup. He left the game on Wednesday after fouling a ball off of his foot, but will play any way.
Steer has been one of Cincinnati's hottest hitters and it would be a huge blow to the lineup if he's forced to miss time.
Tuesday night's matchup with the Red Sox was suspended due to weather. The Reds play the series finale against Boston at 7:10 p.m. ET.
