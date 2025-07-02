Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Starter Scratched From Lineup After Suffering Injury

Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer planned to play against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday afternoon, but the veteran was scratched from the lineup.

Steer got hit in the right hand by a pitch. He stayed in the game, but Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith after the game that it had already started to swell up and change colors.

Steer tried to play and was in the original lineup on Wednesday night, but he was removed minutes before the game. He's dealing with a "right hand contusion" according to the Reds.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand replaced Steer in the lineup. He left the game on Wednesday after fouling a ball off of his foot, but will play any way.

Steer has been one of Cincinnati's hottest hitters and it would be a huge blow to the lineup if he's forced to miss time.

Tuesday night's matchup with the Red Sox was suspended due to weather. The Reds play the series finale against Boston at 7:10 p.m. ET.

