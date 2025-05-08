Cincinnati Reds Third Baseman Noelvi Marte Diagnosed With Grade Two Oblique Strain
The Cincinnati Reds placed Noelvi Marte on the injured list on Wednesday with a strained left oblique. The third baseman opened up about it to reporters before the game in Atlanta.
“It’s difficult. Nothing you can do now," Marte said via interpreter Tomas Vera according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "Now, you have to work hard to get back on the field as quick as possible. I believe in God that he will give me the strength to get back and be ready.”
Marte had gotten off to a decent start with a .294 batting average and a .515 slugging percentage in 19 games. He said that this was something that happened to him in Louisville, earlier this year, but it feels different this time.
Related: Hunter Greene Leaves Game vs Braves With Injury
"When I was down in Louisville, I got hit by a pitch in the same area," he said. "But I didn’t worry too much because it was something I was able to manage.”
This time, he felt something while trying to make a throw in Sunday’s game against the Nationals. As Reds manager Terry Francona alluded to before the game, they are going to take their time with this injury
“He’s going to be a little while," the Reds skipper said.
The Reds confirmed it was a grade two oblique strain
Expect to see a lot of Santiago Espinal and even some playing time for Gavin Lux at the hot corner, in the meantime.
Check out Sheldon's entire article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast