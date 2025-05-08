Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Third Baseman Noelvi Marte Diagnosed With Grade Two Oblique Strain

Marte was placed on the IL on Wednesday

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) prepares to bat in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) prepares to bat in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds placed Noelvi Marte on the injured list on Wednesday with a strained left oblique. The third baseman opened up about it to reporters before the game in Atlanta.

“It’s difficult. Nothing you can do now," Marte said via interpreter Tomas Vera according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "Now, you have to work hard to get back on the field as quick as possible. I believe in God that he will give me the strength to get back and be ready.”

Marte had gotten off to a decent start with a .294 batting average and a .515 slugging percentage in 19 games. He said that this was something that happened to him in Louisville, earlier this year, but it feels different this time.

"When I was down in Louisville, I got hit by a pitch in the same area," he said. "But I didn’t worry too much because it was something I was able to manage.”

This time, he felt something while trying to make a throw in Sunday’s game against the Nationals. As Reds manager Terry Francona alluded to before the game, they are going to take their time with this injury

“He’s going to be a little while," the Reds skipper said.

The Reds confirmed it was a grade two oblique strain

Expect to see a lot of Santiago Espinal and even some playing time for Gavin Lux at the hot corner, in the meantime.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

