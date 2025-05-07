Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Promote Slugging Outfielder, Place Noelvi Marte on Injured List

Hinds has homered in three straight games for Louisville.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Rece Hinds (77) rounds second base after hitting his second home run of the game in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Rece Hinds (77) rounds second base after hitting his second home run of the game in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds called up outfielder Rece Hinds on Wednesday and placed infielder Noelvi Marte on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

Hinds is known for when he hit five home runs in his first six games in the Major Leagues last season with Cincinnati.

He has played well in Triple-A Louisville this season, slashing .281/.343/.554 with 16 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old has been red hot as of late, slashing .318/.359/.600 with 13 extra-base hits since April 11. He has homered in three straight games.

Marte felt something during his batting practice session on Tuesday and was scratched from the lineup.

"Evidently, he got hit by a pitch in Louisville," Francona told reporters. "It had been bothering him, but he was playing through it. He made a throw the other day and it kind of grabbed at him. He didn’t really say anything. He wanted to play...Then when he was hitting in the cage before the game, it grabbed at him.”

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

