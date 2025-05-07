Cincinnati Reds Promote Slugging Outfielder, Place Noelvi Marte on Injured List
The Cincinnati Reds called up outfielder Rece Hinds on Wednesday and placed infielder Noelvi Marte on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Hinds is known for when he hit five home runs in his first six games in the Major Leagues last season with Cincinnati.
He has played well in Triple-A Louisville this season, slashing .281/.343/.554 with 16 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.
The 24-year-old has been red hot as of late, slashing .318/.359/.600 with 13 extra-base hits since April 11. He has homered in three straight games.
Marte felt something during his batting practice session on Tuesday and was scratched from the lineup.
"Evidently, he got hit by a pitch in Louisville," Francona told reporters. "It had been bothering him, but he was playing through it. He made a throw the other day and it kind of grabbed at him. He didn’t really say anything. He wanted to play...Then when he was hitting in the cage before the game, it grabbed at him.”
You can see the full announcement below:
