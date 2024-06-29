Inside The Reds

Game Three Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back From 1-0 Loss Against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds look to clinch at least a series split on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 24, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Friday night.

Carson Spiers will take the mound for the Reds in game three of the series. Spiers will make his third start of the season for the Reds. He has a 3.45 ERA in 31 1/3 innings this season.

In his last start, Spiers earned his first career win, pitching six innings of three-run baseball. He gave up seven hits, walked one batter, and struck out five.

Former Red, Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Cardinals. Gray has a 2.81 ERA on the season in 81 1/3 innings. He has 103 strikeouts on the year which is tied for 12th most in Major League Baseball.

Gray has thrown at least seven innings in three straight games. In his last start, Gray threw seven innings in a 5-3 Cardinals win. He gave up one run on one hit, while striking out eight.

Game three of the series will start at 2:15 ET on Saturday.

News and Notes

  • Jonathan India has 10 straight game hit streak and has a multi-hit game in seven straight games.
  • India has had an extra-base hit in six straight games.
  • Carson Spiers has not allowed a home run in 37 1/3 straight innings.
  • Santiago Espinal has gone 30 straight at-bats without striking out.
  • The Reds are 6-15 in one-run games this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News