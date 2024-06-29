Game Three Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back From 1-0 Loss Against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Friday night.
Carson Spiers will take the mound for the Reds in game three of the series. Spiers will make his third start of the season for the Reds. He has a 3.45 ERA in 31 1/3 innings this season.
In his last start, Spiers earned his first career win, pitching six innings of three-run baseball. He gave up seven hits, walked one batter, and struck out five.
Former Red, Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Cardinals. Gray has a 2.81 ERA on the season in 81 1/3 innings. He has 103 strikeouts on the year which is tied for 12th most in Major League Baseball.
Gray has thrown at least seven innings in three straight games. In his last start, Gray threw seven innings in a 5-3 Cardinals win. He gave up one run on one hit, while striking out eight.
Game three of the series will start at 2:15 ET on Saturday.
News and Notes
- Jonathan India has 10 straight game hit streak and has a multi-hit game in seven straight games.
- India has had an extra-base hit in six straight games.
- Carson Spiers has not allowed a home run in 37 1/3 straight innings.
- Santiago Espinal has gone 30 straight at-bats without striking out.
- The Reds are 6-15 in one-run games this season.
