How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Today
The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night at PNC Park.
Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati. He earned his ninth win of the season after striking out a season-high 10 batters against the Braves in his last start. Since his 2020 debut, his 146 starts rank him tied for 13th in the majors.
The Pirates will turn to National League All-Star Game starting pitcher Paul Skenes. The 23-year-old gave up four runs on five hits over five innings in an 8-5 loss against the Rockies at Coors Field in his last start. On the season, though, Skenes is 6-8 with a 2.02 ERA, a WHIP of 0.92, and he has 154 strikeouts in 138 innings.
How to Watch Reds vs. Pirates
Date: Thursday, August 7
Time: 6:40 ET
Television/Radio: Reds: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, MLBN (Out of Market Only), WLW 700 Pirates: SportsNet - Pittsburgh, KDKA-FM 93.7
Stream: MLB TV Free Game of the Day
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
