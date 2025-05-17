Inside the Clubhouse: Francona, Hays, and Benson Break Down Reds' Dramatic 5-4 Win
The Cincinnati Reds won their second straight game on Friday, beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-4.
Will Benson led Cincinnati with a three-run home run, his second home run in as many days. Did it mean anything to Benson that he did it against his former team?
"I am speaking for myself, no," Benson said postgame. "I was just joking about it today. I have kind of gotten past that revenge tour type feel. But I am having breakfast with Kwan in the morning so we will have a good laugh over it."
Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned after Thursday's win against the White Sox that the Reds need to back up that win with more good play. They did just that on Friday.
"I thought we did a real good job early off of Bibee," Francona said. "To his credit, he did what he does and battled and gave his team a chance. We had some really good at-bats and Will Benson with obviously the big hit."
Hays thinks the Reds are ready to break out.
"I feel like we're really putting our at-bats together now," Hays said. "We are passing the torch to each other and we're not missing good pitches to hit."
You can listen to Francona, Benson, and Hays's full postgame articles below:
