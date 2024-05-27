Inside The Reds

Key Highlights and Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat St. Louis Cardinals For Fourth Straight Win

The Reds have won four-straight games for the first time this season.

Greg Kuffner

May 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.
The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Monday afternoon. They've won four-straight games for the first time this season. They're 24-30 on the year.

Check out some of the key highlights from the victory below:

  • Nick Lodolo is so BACK: Lodolo delivered an outstanding performance on the mound, pitching 5 1/3 innings and only allowing one earned run. He was activated from the injured list before Monday's game.
  • Jeimer Candelario Home Run: Jeimer Candelario added a game-tying home run in the first inning. This was his first game back after missing a couple of games due to a neck injury.
  • Will Benson RBI single: Benson contributed with a crucial RBI single, putting the Reds ahead in the second inning.
  • Offense only five hits: Despite only managing five hits throughout the game, the Reds’ offense was efficient in converting those opportunities into runs.
  • Fernando Cruz NASTY: Cruz displayed some nasty pitches, keeping the Cardinals’ batters at bay. He struck out all five batters he faced which is a new career-high.
  • Sam Moll Good Stuff: Moll’s pitching was solid, throwing a perfect eighth inning in relief, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
  • Lucas Sims Slams Door: With Alexis Diaz not available, Lucas Sims threw a perfect ninth inning, notching his first save of the season.

The Reds play the Cardinals at 6:40 ET on Tuesday night.

