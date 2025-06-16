Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release All-Star Game Hats

These are interesting.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds (44) hits a single against the American League during the seventh inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds (44) hits a single against the American League during the seventh inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Era revealed the 2025 Cincinnati Reds All-Star Game and Workout Day hats this week. The 2025 All-Star game will be in Atlanta at Truist Park.

The red hat featured the classic Reds "C" logo with white embroidered stars on the front on the hat. It has a black brim. The blue hat adds an outlined star behind the "C" logo and has a red brim.

These hats are expected to be worn during All-Star weekend for pregame workouts and during the game itself.

Elly De La Cruz was ranked fourth among National League shortstops in the first rankings released by MLB on Monday.

You can check out both Reds hats below, along with every other team's 2025 All-Star Game caps across Major League Baseball.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News