Look: Cincinnati Reds Release All-Star Game Hats
New Era revealed the 2025 Cincinnati Reds All-Star Game and Workout Day hats this week. The 2025 All-Star game will be in Atlanta at Truist Park.
The red hat featured the classic Reds "C" logo with white embroidered stars on the front on the hat. It has a black brim. The blue hat adds an outlined star behind the "C" logo and has a red brim.
These hats are expected to be worn during All-Star weekend for pregame workouts and during the game itself.
Elly De La Cruz was ranked fourth among National League shortstops in the first rankings released by MLB on Monday.
You can check out both Reds hats below, along with every other team's 2025 All-Star Game caps across Major League Baseball.
