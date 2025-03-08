Inside The Reds

LOOK: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Ranked Among National League MVP Favorites

The Reds shortstop could be in for a huge third season in 2025.

Alex Frank

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has high expectations going into his third season with the Reds.

MLB.com recently revealed their favorites to win the MVP award in both the American and National Leagues, with De La Cruz listed as the No. 5 favorite in the National League.

"De La Cruz is already one of the most electric players in the game, and he hasn’t yet reached his ceiling," Manny Randhawa wrote. "He became just the fifth player in AL/NL history (since 1900) to hit at least 20 homers (25) and steal at least 60 bases (67) in the same season last year. And he did that despite striking out a whopping 31% of the time. If he can even modestly reduce that strikeout rate and continue his arc of improvement in his age-23 season, it is far from far-fetched that he could win the NL MVP Award in 2025."

The four players ranked ahead of De La Cruz to win the NL MVP Award are New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (4th), Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (3rd), Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (2nd) and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (1st).

De La Cruz finished eighth in NL MVP voting in 2024.

In Francona's managerial career, there has been one player to win a league MVP award. Former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia won the American League MVP in 2008.

The last Reds player to win the National League MVP was Joey Votto in 2010.

You can read the full MLB.com article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/News