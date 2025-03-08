LOOK: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Ranked Among National League MVP Favorites
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has high expectations going into his third season with the Reds.
MLB.com recently revealed their favorites to win the MVP award in both the American and National Leagues, with De La Cruz listed as the No. 5 favorite in the National League.
"De La Cruz is already one of the most electric players in the game, and he hasn’t yet reached his ceiling," Manny Randhawa wrote. "He became just the fifth player in AL/NL history (since 1900) to hit at least 20 homers (25) and steal at least 60 bases (67) in the same season last year. And he did that despite striking out a whopping 31% of the time. If he can even modestly reduce that strikeout rate and continue his arc of improvement in his age-23 season, it is far from far-fetched that he could win the NL MVP Award in 2025."
The four players ranked ahead of De La Cruz to win the NL MVP Award are New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (4th), Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (3rd), Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (2nd) and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (1st).
De La Cruz finished eighth in NL MVP voting in 2024.
In Francona's managerial career, there has been one player to win a league MVP award. Former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia won the American League MVP in 2008.
The last Reds player to win the National League MVP was Joey Votto in 2010.
You can read the full MLB.com article here.
