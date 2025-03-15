Look: Reds Release Lineup Against Royals
The Reds host the Royals at Goodyear Ballpark at 4:05 ET on Saturday afternoon. Hunter Greene will make his fifth start of the spring.
In his last two starts, the Reds' ace has allowed just one run in eight innings of work, while striking out 11. The 25-year-old's ERA is down to 6.00 this spring.
See the full lineup below:
- CF | TJ Friedl
- 2B | Matt McLain
- DH | Elly De La Cruz
- LF | Austin Hays
- 1B | Jeimer Candelario
- 3B | Gavin Lux
- SS | Santiago Espinal
- RF | Jake Fraley
- C | Austin Wynns
Austin Wynns is getting the start at catcher with Tyler Stephenson's oblique injury and Jose Trevino leaving yesterday's game after being hit by a foul tip.
Yosver Zulueta, Alexis Diaz, and Tony Santillan are all expected to pitch on Saturday.
The game will not be televised, but you can listen to it on 700 WLW.
News and Notes
- The Reds are optimistic that Jose Trevino avoided serious injury on Friday.
- Cincinnati's spring breakout game will be Sunday at 7:30 ET.
- The Reds sent six players to the minors on Saturday, including outfielder Will Benson.
