Reds' Manager Terry Francona Optimistic Catcher Jose Trevino Avoided Serious Injury

The Reds are optimistic.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reds' catcher Jose Trevino left Friday's game after being hit by a foul tip. He's scheduled to undergo a CT scan on Saturday.

Trevino told Reds manager Terry Francona that he could play on Saturday, which leaves the Reds optimistic his injury isn't serious according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Yesterday, the Reds announced that starting catcher Tyler Stephenson will miss the start of the season due to a low-grade oblique strain.

Trevino is expected to be the Reds' everyday catcher with Stephenson out. We won't know the full extent of his injury until his test results come back.

If Trevino were to miss time, Austin Wynns and Will Banfield would likely both make the Opening Day roster.

The Reds acquired Trevino in a trade with the New York Yankees in December. The veteran is expected to help Cincinnati's defense, but he isn't nearly as good of a hitter as Stephenson.

Trevino was an American League All-Star and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2022. He received the Platinum Glove Award that year as the best defensive player in the American League.

The 32-year-old owns a .992 fielding percentage in 389 career games behind the plate. His 3.34 catcher's ERA since 2022 is the best among all Major League backstops with at least 1500.0 innings during that span. 

Trevino has appeared in 11 playoff games, including two World Series contests. He's second in Major League Baseball in Defensive Wins Above Replacement since 2021.

You can check out Wittenmyer's full update below:

