Making History: Cincinnati Reds Do Something They Haven't Done in 35+ Years
CINCINNATI — The Reds may be 5-7 on the season, but they've had one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.
They have a team ERA of 2.83, which ranks third in Major League Baseball. Only the Mets (2.02) and Giants (2.61) are ranked higher.
The Reds' ERA is the best through 12 games since 1989 when Cincinnati posted a 2.49 ERA according to Jay Morrison.
The Reds finished 75-87 in 1989. Pete Rose managed the team until August, but accepted a lifetime ban from baseball. Tommy Helms went 16-21 after Rose left the team.
The 2025 Cincinnati Reds are hoping for much better results this season. They need their staff to continue to pitch well. They also need their bats to wake up.
Four of their 12 games have been a shutout. They shutout the Giants twice and they've been shutout twice.
Cincinnati has won back-to-back games over San Francisco (both shutouts). They beat the Giants 2-0 on Monday night and 1-0 on Tuesday night.
