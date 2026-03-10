Reds Baseball Could be Broadcast on Local Cable Provider This Season

Earlier this year, the Reds announced that they were moving their television right to Major League Baseball for the 2026 season.

Local cable company, altafiber, announced that they are actively negotiating with Major League baseball to broadcast the Reds games for the upcoming season. You can continue to check here for updates.

On Monday, the Reds announced a deal with Gray Media and WXIX to broadcast 10 regular season Reds games for free.

"Under the two-year agreement, Gray Media will simulcast 10 regular-season games per season, including Reds Opening Day on March 26, making the broadcasts available to fans on Gray-owned television stations in Cincinnati, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and throughout Reds Country in seven states,"the Reds said.

The following games will be simulcast as part of the new agreement:

Thursday, March 26 – Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.) Monday, April 20 – Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.) Monday, May 4 – Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) Monday, May 18 – Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.) Monday, June 1 – Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.) Monday, June 8 – Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.) Monday, June 15 – Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.) Monday, July 20 – Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 31 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 14 – Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers (6:40 p.m.)

You can read the full press release here.

