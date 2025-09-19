National League Playoff Picture: Where Reds Stand Going Into Friday's Matchup vs Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night to stay two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
As it stands on Friday at 11 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 88-65 (+9.0)
San Diego Padres 83-70 (+4.0)
New York Mets 79-74
Arizona Diamondbacks 77-76 (2.0)
Cincinnati Reds 77-76 (2.0)
San Francisco Giants 76-77 (3.0)
The Reds beat the Cubs last night. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound on Friday night for Cincinnati, and Shota Imanaga will start on the mound for Chicago.
The Diamondbacks were off on Thursday. They are starting a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
The Giants fell 2-1 to the Dodgers on Thursday night. Robbie Ray will start on the mound for San Francisco on Friday, and Clayton Kershaw will start for Los Angeles.
The Mets beat the Padres on Thursday. They start a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday. Brandon Sproat will start for New York and the Nationals have yet to announce a starter.
It's no secret, but the Reds just need to continue to win as many games as possible down the stretch.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast