National League Playoff Picture: Where Reds Stand Going Into Friday's Matchup vs Cubs

The Reds have won two straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after the victory over the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night to stay two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

As it stands on Friday at 11 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:

Chicago Cubs 88-65 (+9.0)
San Diego Padres 83-70 (+4.0)
New York Mets 79-74
Arizona Diamondbacks 77-76 (2.0)
Cincinnati Reds 77-76 (2.0)
San Francisco Giants 76-77 (3.0)

The Reds beat the Cubs last night. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound on Friday night for Cincinnati, and Shota Imanaga will start on the mound for Chicago.

The Diamondbacks were off on Thursday. They are starting a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

The Giants fell 2-1 to the Dodgers on Thursday night. Robbie Ray will start on the mound for San Francisco on Friday, and Clayton Kershaw will start for Los Angeles.

The Mets beat the Padres on Thursday. They start a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday. Brandon Sproat will start for New York and the Nationals have yet to announce a starter.

It's no secret, but the Reds just need to continue to win as many games as possible down the stretch.

