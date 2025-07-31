Inside The Reds

Nick Krall Opens Up About Reds' Deadline Trades and Roster Vision

The Reds made three trades at the deadline.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a two run single against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
After the Reds made two trades on Wednesday night, they added Miguel Andujar from the Athletics in exchange for Cincinnati's 22nd-ranked prospect Kenya Huggins.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to reporters before Thursday's game against the Braves and he felt strongly that they improved the roster.

"We improved our pitching, our defense and our offense," Krall said. "Andujar is one of the best players in baseball at hitting left-handed pitching. He fits as a middle-of-the-order bat against lefties."

The Reds are currently 57-52 and three games back of the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

"The biggest thing for me is that we bought," Krall continued. "We were in a position to buy. We put the club in a position to buy. The players themselves put themselves in a position to buy. That is the biggest thing that we were able to add to this team and we will see where it goes."

The Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes and Zack Littell on Wednesday.

The Reds started a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

