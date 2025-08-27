Noelvi Marte’s Surprising Bunt Raises Eyebrows, Reds Manager Terry Francona Weighs In
The Cincinnati Reds fell for the fifth time in their last six games on Wednesday night, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, Matt McLain and Spencer Steer both singled to start the inning. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Noelvi Marte attempted to drop down a bunt, which was popped up to the pitcher and caught, and then the ball was fired to second base to complete the double play. It ended the Reds' rally.
It was a surprising decision and one that the broadcast crew wasn't sure if Marte decided to bunt on his own or if that call came from the dugout.
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters after the game and was asked if Marte bunted on his own.
"Yeah, he was just trying to do too much," he said. "We would really rather him hit one off that scoreboard. It's a young guy trying to do too much."
The Reds are now 68-65 on the season and 3 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can watch Francona's full postgame comments below:
