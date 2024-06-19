Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night, ending their three-game losing streak.
The Reds improve to 35-38 on the season, while the Pirates fall to 35-38. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nick At Night
In a game where the Reds needed a "stopper," Nick Lodolo absolutely delivered. He thew seven innings of one-run baseball, giving up four hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight. Lodolo's ERA now sits at 2.76 on the season and the Reds are now 9-2 in games started by him this season.
Santiago Espinal's Big Hit
With Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter rolling, Santiago Espinal stepped up to the plate with a runner on second and hit a ball into the left-field stands to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. It was Espinal's fourth home run of the season and those two runs were all the Reds would need.
Stuart Fairchild Great Play
In the eighth inning, with a man on first base, Fernando Cruz was on the mound facing the Pirates' best hitter Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds smoked a ball to center field, but Stuart Fairchild ran it down and caught it near the center field wall and then turned around and threw it to first base for an inning-ending double play.
Alexis Diaz Slams The Door
There has been a lot of talk around if the Reds should change closers with Alexis Diaz struggling a bit as of late. With a one-run lead in the ninth, Diaz came in and threw a scoreless 1-2-3 innings for his 16th save of the season.
News and Notes
- The Reds have won five-straight games started by Lodolo.
- The Reds had nine hits on 12 hard-hit balls.
- Jonathan India and Luke Maile both had two hits.
- Fernando Cruz recorded his 14th save of the season.
