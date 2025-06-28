Reds Catcher Joins MLB Network to Discuss Terry Francona, Facing Former Team and More
Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino joined MLB Network before Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres to talk about Reds manager Terry Francona's dugout presence, his recent antics against the Yankees, and so much more.
Trevino had high praise for Francona.
“It’s been awesome, man,” Trevino said. “Toto is awesome and we have a good group here. Young, talented, hungry, ready to win group. It’s been fun, man. They’re keeping me young.”
“It’s electric. He really knows how to keep us all even keel. When things seem really serious, Tito is the most calm out of everyone. My favorite are the pitching changes because he will come out and say the funniest stuff.”
Trevino chose his former teammates’ walk-up songs over the weekend, and the internet wasn’t sure if he was trolling them or honoring them. He cleared the air on that.
“To be honest, I wanted to honor them. I wasn’t trying to troll them. We had some special moments together as teammates.
Trevino has been a great addition to the Reds. He is slashing .298/.337/.490 with 21 extra base hits this season for Cincinnati.
You can watch the full interview below:
