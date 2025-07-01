Reds Spencer Steer Reflects on Career Night and Gives an Update On His Golf Game
Cincinnati Reds utility man Spencer Steer joined MLB Network's Intentional Talk on Tuesday to discuss his three-home run game against the Padres, his golf game, and so much more.
Steer became the first Red to homer three times in a game since Jesse Winker did so in 2021.
"Yeah, that was a wild one," Steer said. "Just one of those games where you feel locked in and you're getting good pitches to hit and not missing them."
In the same game, Nick Martinez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning.
"Yeah, he was just dominant from the start. He is such a fun guy to play behind. He brings so much energy when he throws. You see him swaying on the mound like he does. He just looks like he's having a blast out there."
Martinez joked after Friday's game that Steer played golf on Thursday and had the shanks on the front nine, which helped his baseball swing. Steer was asked about his handicap and how often he gets to play.
"Handicap is not very good," Steer continued. "I couldn't even tell you what it is. We like to get out as much as we can. Every off day, I try to get out and get my mind off baseball...Apparently when I am shanking the golf ball, my baseball swing is locked in. I have to keep shanking balls I guess."
You can watch Steer's full interview below:
