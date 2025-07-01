Inside The Reds

Reds Spencer Steer Reflects on Career Night and Gives an Update On His Golf Game

Steer hit three home runs last week in a game against the Padres.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds utility man Spencer Steer joined MLB Network's Intentional Talk on Tuesday to discuss his three-home run game against the Padres, his golf game, and so much more.

Steer became the first Red to homer three times in a game since Jesse Winker did so in 2021.

"Yeah, that was a wild one," Steer said. "Just one of those games where you feel locked in and you're getting good pitches to hit and not missing them."

In the same game, Nick Martinez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning.

"Yeah, he was just dominant from the start. He is such a fun guy to play behind. He brings so much energy when he throws. You see him swaying on the mound like he does. He just looks like he's having a blast out there."

Martinez joked after Friday's game that Steer played golf on Thursday and had the shanks on the front nine, which helped his baseball swing. Steer was asked about his handicap and how often he gets to play.

"Handicap is not very good," Steer continued. "I couldn't even tell you what it is. We like to get out as much as we can. Every off day, I try to get out and get my mind off baseball...Apparently when I am shanking the golf ball, my baseball swing is locked in. I have to keep shanking balls I guess."

You can watch Steer's full interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News