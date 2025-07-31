Report: Cincinnati Reds Trade Target to be Reunited With Former Team
The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks were in talks about a trade surrounding third baseman Eugenio Suarez. However, that stopped when the Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes on Wednesday afternoon.
The Diamondbacks are trading Suarez back to the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.
The 34-year-old spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Mariners after the Reds traded him to Seattle in a deal that sent Brandon Williamson and Jake Fraley to the Reds.
Suarez is slashing .248/.321/.577 with 36 home runs and a league-leading 87 RBIs this season with Arizona.
Passan has not yet said what Seattle is sending to the Diamondbacks. You can see his full post below:
