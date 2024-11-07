Inside The Reds

Report: Nick Martinez Will Accept Cincinnati Reds' Qualifying Offer of $21 Million

This would be big.

James Rapien

Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Nick Martinez is expected to accept the Reds' qualifying offer according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Cincinnati offered him a $21.05 million qualifying offer earlier this week after the right-hander posted a 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games this season. He made 16 starts and pitched a career-high 142 1/3 innings in 2024.

"The Reds’ Nick Martinez is expected to accept the $21.05M qualifying offer," Heyman wrote.

The report comes just one day after Martinez's agent Scott Boras admitted that his client had multi-year offers on the table.

Keeping Martinez would be big for the Reds in their quest to return to the postseason in 2025.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News