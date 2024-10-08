Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Bringing Back Key Piece of Cincinnati Reds Coaching Staff

This is great news!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson instructs Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson instructs Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Reds are keeping Director of Pitching Derek Johnson on staff for the 2025 season according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Johnson has been on the Reds staff since 2018.

The 2024 season was marked by a career-best season from Hunter Greene, a resurgence from Tony Santillan and Nick Martinez, and the successful debut of Rhett Lowder, who excelled in his first six Major League starts.

Under Johnson’s guidance, the pitching staff has improved, helping to strengthen the Reds' core and build a solid foundation for the future.

The Reds did let go of three coaches on Tuesday, but keeping Johnson always seemed like a priority.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News