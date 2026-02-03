Reds' Offseason Report Card: Why the Eugenio Suarez Move Was a Game-Changer
In this story:
I've been hard on the front office and ownership all offseason because of the glaring lack of a middle-of-the-order bat on this Reds team.
On Sunday, they shut me up by signing fan-favorite Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal with a mutual option for the 2026 season.
Let's take a look at the Reds offseason moves and I'll give me letter grade at the end of the article.
Upgraded Bullpen
The bullpen was a concern going into the offseason and the Reds were not only able to bring back their closer, but they added left-handers Caleb Ferguson and Brock Burke, as well as right-handed veteran Pierce Johnson.
The Reds' bullpen is loaded with talent. Tony Santillan returns which brings their eighth and ninth inning guys back.
Last season, Sam Moll and Brent Suter were the only lefties available out of the bullpen. Moll spent a lot of the season in Triple-A Louisville, and Suter is far from a left-handed specialist. He really only pitched in games that were already out of hand.
Adding Ferguson and Burke gives Terry Francona way more flexibility.
Added a Power Bat
Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Austin Hays were Cincinnati's top three home run hitters in 2025. They combined for 58 home runs. Eugenio Suarez hit 49 home runs by himself, and that is with playing the whole second half in a pitcher's park. The Reds have had just one player (Elly De La Cruz) hit 25 or more home runs in the last three seasons.
Suarez is exactly what this lineup needs.
Lineup Depth
This team has much more depth than last year's squad. In 2025, Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise both made the Opening Day roster.
The roster depth is such that 2026 may realistically feature only one spot for JJ Bleday or Will Benson.
They added Dane Myers, who will be a great platoon bat alongside TJ Friedl. He also plays exceptional defense. They also took a flyer on Michael Toglia, who swings and misses a lot, but in 2024, he hit 25 home runs and has an OPS of .767.
Report Card
Believe it or not, I am going to give the front office and ownership an A for their work this offseason. They upgraded the bullpen, got a power bat that fans and I have been begging for, and they added depth to the roster.
Certainly, I wish they had paid more for a guy like Kyle Schwarber, but that would have only elevated the "A" to an "A+."
I am officially fired up for the 2026 season.
