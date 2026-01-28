Why Joining the Reds Feels Like a Full-Circle Moment for This Reliever
The Cincinnati Reds had multiple priorities this offseason and one of them was improving the bullpen.
On paper, it seems like they've done that, re-signing Emilio Pagan, adding right-handed pitcher Pierce Johnson, and adding left-handers Brock Burke and Caleb Ferguson.
Ferguson spoke to Fox19's Jeremy Rauch and told a story Reds fans will enjoy.
"It's cool," Ferguson said. "It's a full circle moment for sure. I grew up coming to these games, like 2008 to 2014, which was when I got drafted. That was kind of my era of Reds baseball. To be on this side of it and meet some of those guys, it's kind of a full-circle moment."
The left-hander has high hopes for Cincinnati's bullpen this season.
"Teams that win in October win because they have a good bullpen. I think we have a really good chance to be at the top of the league there. It's just a matter of guys coming in, staying in shape, and keeping their heads down. Stacking the days together and seeing where we're at in September.
While we mentioned the newcomers above, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, and Sam Moll are all returning and could serve in relief roles come Opening Day.
You can see the conversation between Ferguson and Rauch below:
