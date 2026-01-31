Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Target Signs With Chicago White Sox

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays has agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers.

The Reds, Rangers, Tigers, Cardinals, and Padres were among the other teams that reportedly showed interest in the veteran outfielder.

The deal is for one-year, $6 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati ahead of the 2025 season. In 103 games, Hayes slashed .266/.315/.453 with 36 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.

Hays played his first seven years with the Baltimore Orioles before playing in 22 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 after being traded.

While Hays isn't necessarily a power hitter, he had 15 home runs last year and the Reds are going to have to find a way to replace his production from a year ago.

Hays was drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft and made his debut on September 7, 2017, going 0-1 against the New York Yankees.

You can see Rogers' full post below:

News: The White Sox are in agreement with free agent OF Austin Hays, sources tell ESPN. Hays, 30, hit 15 home runs in 103 games for Cincinnati last year. The Sox were looking for a veteran OF and Hays fits the bill. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 31, 2026

