Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Target Signs With Chicago White Sox
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays has agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers.
The Reds, Rangers, Tigers, Cardinals, and Padres were among the other teams that reportedly showed interest in the veteran outfielder.
The deal is for one-year, $6 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati ahead of the 2025 season. In 103 games, Hayes slashed .266/.315/.453 with 36 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
Hays played his first seven years with the Baltimore Orioles before playing in 22 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 after being traded.
While Hays isn't necessarily a power hitter, he had 15 home runs last year and the Reds are going to have to find a way to replace his production from a year ago.
Hays was drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft and made his debut on September 7, 2017, going 0-1 against the New York Yankees.
You can see Rogers' full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4