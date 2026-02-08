Cincinnati Reds Playoff Odds Released, May Surprise Fans
In this story:
With baseball season right around the corner, FanGraphs released its latest projections and each team’s odds to win the division and the World Series.
Their projections for the Reds may surprise some fans.
- Reds to make playoffs: 19.4%
- Reds to win National League Central Division: 9.2%
- Reds to win the World Series: 0.5%
Their win projection for the Reds sits at 78.5.
These numbers all seem shockingly low for a team coming off an 83-win season in 2025. Their pitching staff has the potential to be among the best in all of Major League Baseball.
Their starting rotation, led by Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott, should be in the upper echelon of the league. The front office prioritized revamping the bullpen and brought back closer Emilio Pagan as well as added guys like Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, and Caleb Ferguson.
Most importantly, ownership signed off on the organization going over their budget to sign slugger Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal. They also added Dane Myers and JJ Bleday, who aren't splashy names, but two outfielders who could have a big impact on the team.
It's hard to understand how they're projected to be so much worse than last year after the moves they've made in the offseason.
Here are the rest of the odds to win the NL Central:
- Chicago Cubs: 44.4%
- Milwaukee Brewers: 24%
- Pittsburgh Pirates: 18.9%
- Cincinnati Reds: 9.2%
- St. Louis Cardinals: 3.5%
It would be a huge disappointment if the Reds were to finish fourth in the NL Central.
You can see FanGraphs full projections here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4