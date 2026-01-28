Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed veteran pitcher Darren McCaughan to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
The 29-year-old has pitched four the Seattle Mariners. Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, and Minnesota Twins in his five-year career.
In 2025, McCaughan appeared in three games for the Twins, allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked a batter.
The veteran throws four pitches: a sweeper, a sinker, a four-seam fastball, and a changeup. In 2025, he threw his sweeper almost 42% of the time.
He was drafted in the 12th round by the Seattle Mariners in the 2017 MLB Draft out of California State University. He made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies and gave up just one run over five innings on July 21, 2021.
McCaughan is probably a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but he is a nice depth piece for the organization.
