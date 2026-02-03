Former Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Bust Signing With Los Angeles Angels

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario is signing with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

After being released by the Cincinnati Reds last season, Candelario signed a deal with the New York Yankees, but he struggled mightily in 61 games with their Triple-A team.

He slashed .203/.289/.357 with 21 extra-base hits and 75 strikeouts in 256 plate appearances. He played in 33 games in the Dominican Winter League this offseason and his struggles continued, slashing .188/.269/.333 with 10 extra-base hits and 40 strikeouts.

The Reds signed Candelario to a three-year, $45 million deal and it just never worked out. The Reds will continue to pay his salary through the 2026 season.

With Candelario's struggles in the minor leagues and the DWL, it seems unlikely that he'll make the Angels roster out of camp.

You can see Heyman's full post below:

Jeimer Candelario to the Angels. Minors deal with MLB camp invite. $780K if in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



