Former Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Bust Signing With Los Angeles Angels
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario is signing with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
After being released by the Cincinnati Reds last season, Candelario signed a deal with the New York Yankees, but he struggled mightily in 61 games with their Triple-A team.
He slashed .203/.289/.357 with 21 extra-base hits and 75 strikeouts in 256 plate appearances. He played in 33 games in the Dominican Winter League this offseason and his struggles continued, slashing .188/.269/.333 with 10 extra-base hits and 40 strikeouts.
The Reds signed Candelario to a three-year, $45 million deal and it just never worked out. The Reds will continue to pay his salary through the 2026 season.
With Candelario's struggles in the minor leagues and the DWL, it seems unlikely that he'll make the Angels roster out of camp.
You can see Heyman's full post below:
