Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Shares Hilarious Joey Votto Story
In this story:
On Friday afternoon, former Cincinnati Reds infielder Zack Cozart shared a hilarious Joey Votto story on X.
He quoted-tweeted a video of Votto focusing on hitting the ball the opposite way in batting practice and added the following caption:
"We brought in a lefty bp thrower for spring training one year specifically for Joe… Joe was notorious for taking pitches even in BP if they were borderline strikes … the new BP thrower got so nervous bc JoVo was taking so many pitches that he got the yips and was no longer needed … felt bad for him."
Throughout his career, Votto was known for his ability to drive the ball the other way as well as his ability to draw a walk. His career on-base percentage was .409. He walked 1,365 times in his career and led the league in that category five different times.
Votto was one of a kind.
You can see the full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4