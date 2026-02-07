Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Shares Hilarious Joey Votto Story

On Friday afternoon, former Cincinnati Reds infielder Zack Cozart shared a hilarious Joey Votto story on X.

He quoted-tweeted a video of Votto focusing on hitting the ball the opposite way in batting practice and added the following caption:

"We brought in a lefty bp thrower for spring training one year specifically for Joe… Joe was notorious for taking pitches even in BP if they were borderline strikes … the new BP thrower got so nervous bc JoVo was taking so many pitches that he got the yips and was no longer needed … felt bad for him."

Throughout his career, Votto was known for his ability to drive the ball the other way as well as his ability to draw a walk. His career on-base percentage was .409. He walked 1,365 times in his career and led the league in that category five different times.

Votto was one of a kind.

You can see the full post below:

We brought in a lefty bp thrower for spring training one year specifically for Joe… Joe was notorious for taking pitches even in BP if they were borderline strikes … the new BP thrower got so nervous bc JoVo was taking so many pitches that he got the yips and was no longer… https://t.co/Qvlcj8jEKf — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) February 6, 2026

