Graham Ashcraft Earns Big Pay Raise After Winning Arbitration Against the Reds

CINCINNATI — Graham Ashcraft won his arbitration case against the Reds according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The ruling came down on Friday afternoon.

That means he'll make $1.75 million in 2026. The Reds filed at $1.25 million. He made $750,000 last season. It's a nice pay bump for the veteran after he embraced a new role last season.

Ashcraft went from the starting rotation to the bullpen last season. He became a valuable right-hander out of the pen, posting an 8-5 record in 62 appearances. Ultimately, he posted a 3.99 ERA in 65 1/3 innings with a 1.423 WHIP. He had 64 strikeouts, which is seven more than he had in 2024, despite pitching 12 fewer innings.

He turns 28 years old on Feb 11. Ashcraft is arbitration eligible for the next two seasons and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2028. He's spent four seasons in the big leagues with the Reds since making his debut in 2022.

Graham Ashcraft won his arbitration case against the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. Edwin Uceta also won his against the Rays earlier today.



The players are now 5-0 so far in arbitration. Six cases remain and two are awaiting decisions. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2026

