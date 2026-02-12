Reds Considered Free Agent Fit for Recently Released Former All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies released Nick Castellanos on Thursday. MLB Network's Jon Heyman suggests the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Athletics, and Texas Rangers are the best possible fits for the veteran outfielder.

However, it's important to note that Heyman mentioned he is uncertain where interest lies for those teams.

While on paper, it would seem like a no-brainer to bring Nick Castellanos back for cheap, I don't think it would be a good move.

The Reds don't have room for Castellanos to play every day and he's not the type of player who is going to be happy in a bench role. Signing Castellanos could add unnecessary drama and friction to a group that seems to have great chemistry.

Castellanos turns 34 next month. While he was fantastic in his time with Cincinnati, it doesn't seem worth the risk for a player who slashed .250/.294/.400 last season.

If Castellanos wants to play every day, which I am sure he does, he will find a team that will allow him to do that. That team is not the Reds.

You can seee Heyman's full post below:

Nick Castellanos is being released by Phillies. Potential fits may include Padres, Jays, A’s, Rangers, Reds. Uncertain where interest lies. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2026

