Report: Former Reds Pitcher Scott Barlow Lands With American League Team

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Barlow has signed with the Athletics, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

The deal is for one-year, $2 million. Barlow was a workhorse for the Reds last season, appearing in 75 games with a 4.21 ERA in 68 1/3 innings.

He struck out 75 batters and walked 45.

The 33-year-old has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, and Reds in his eight-year career.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Golden Valley High School.

The Reds declined Barlow's $6 million option earlier this offseason. As the offseason went on, it felt like there was a chance the two could reunite on a cheaper deal, but the Reds elected to prioritize left-handed pitching instead, locking down Caleb Ferguson and trading for Brock Burke.

They also signed veteran right-hander Pierce Johnson and brought back Emilio Pagan on a two-year deal. Once those moves were all made, it felt like a longshot that Barlow would be back.

Instead, he will have a fresh start with the Athletics.

Source: Free-agent reliever Scott Barlow and the A’s are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes $1.3 million in performance bonuses. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 6, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



