Report: Former Reds Pitcher Scott Barlow Lands With American League Team
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Barlow has signed with the Athletics, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
The deal is for one-year, $2 million. Barlow was a workhorse for the Reds last season, appearing in 75 games with a 4.21 ERA in 68 1/3 innings.
He struck out 75 batters and walked 45.
The 33-year-old has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, and Reds in his eight-year career.
He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Golden Valley High School.
The Reds declined Barlow's $6 million option earlier this offseason. As the offseason went on, it felt like there was a chance the two could reunite on a cheaper deal, but the Reds elected to prioritize left-handed pitching instead, locking down Caleb Ferguson and trading for Brock Burke.
They also signed veteran right-hander Pierce Johnson and brought back Emilio Pagan on a two-year deal. Once those moves were all made, it felt like a longshot that Barlow would be back.
Instead, he will have a fresh start with the Athletics.
