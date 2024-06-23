Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox: Game Three Preview
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.
Nick Lodolo will take the mound in the series finale for the Reds. Lodolo comes into the contest with a 2.76 ERA, a best among all Reds starters. Last time out, he threw seven innings, giving up just four hits and one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.
It was his fourth-straight quality start and his fifth consecutive win. With that win, he became the first Reds pitcher with at least 8 wins in his first 11 starts of a season since right-hander Jack Armstrong in 1990 (8 wins).
The Reds are 9-2 in games started by Lodolo. He has faced the Red Sox one time in his career, giving up three hits and three runs. He struck out seven. Opponents are only hitting .210 against Lodolo this season.
The Red Sox will utilize an opener on Sunday and give Zack Kelly the start. It will be Kelly's second start of the season. His longest outing of the season is when he threw three innings against the Brewers back on May 25.
Kelly has not allowed a hit to the last 31 batters he's faced. In June, batters are 0-27 against him with 13 strikeouts and only three walks.
Game three of the series is Sunday at 1:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast