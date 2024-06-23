Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox: Game Three Preview

The Reds are looking to take two of three games from the Red Sox for the second consecutive season.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Nick Lodolo will take the mound in the series finale for the Reds. Lodolo comes into the contest with a 2.76 ERA, a best among all Reds starters. Last time out, he threw seven innings, giving up just four hits and one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.

It was his fourth-straight quality start and his fifth consecutive win. With that win, he became the first Reds pitcher with at least 8 wins in his first 11 starts of a season since right-hander Jack Armstrong in 1990 (8 wins).

The Reds are 9-2 in games started by Lodolo. He has faced the Red Sox one time in his career, giving up three hits and three runs. He struck out seven. Opponents are only hitting .210 against Lodolo this season.

The Red Sox will utilize an opener on Sunday and give Zack Kelly the start. It will be Kelly's second start of the season. His longest outing of the season is when he threw three innings against the Brewers back on May 25.

Kelly has not allowed a hit to the last 31 batters he's faced. In June, batters are 0-27 against him with 13 strikeouts and only three walks.

Game three of the series is Sunday at 1:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Schedule