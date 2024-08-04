All Clippers

3x International Basketball MVP Makes Decision on Basketball Future

Former NBA Guard Xavier Moon has left America to pursue a new career overseas

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon (22) dribbles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit:
LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon (22) dribbles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
For the past three seasons, the LA Clippers have been Xavier Moon's home. Moon began his basketball career overseas, found his way to the Clippers, and is now going back overseas.

According to Andrea Calzoni, Xavier Moon has signed a one-year contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg. The team is located in Saint Petersburg, Russia with a home court in Sibur Arena. The team previously played in the EuroLeague, but they were suspended on February 28, 2022, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As a member of the Clippers, Xavier Moon averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 rebounds on 41/24/57 shooting from the field. Moon played in 28 games for the Clippers over the course of three seasons and was frequently used when the team was shorthanded on guards.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League was where Xavier Moon received most of his career accomplishments. In the CEBL, he was a 3x CEBL Player of the Year, 2x CEBL Finals MVP, 2x CEBL champion, 3x First-team All-CEBL, and a CEBL scoring champion. Since 2019, Xavier Moon has been one of the most successful Canadian basketball league players to play the game.

Xavier Moon's move to Russia will be the first time he's left the NBA since the 2020-2021 season. It's an unfortunate that Moon didn't ultimately work out with the Clippers, but hopefully, he can find more success internationally.

