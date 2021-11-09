Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Marcus Morris Fires Back at Nikola Jokic's Brothers
    Publish date:

    Marcus Morris Fires Back at Nikola Jokic's Brothers

    Marcus Morris has officially responded to the Jokic brothers
    Author:

    Andrew D. Bernstein | NBAE via Getty Images

    Marcus Morris has officially responded to the Jokic brothers

    Nikola Jokic's cheap shot on Markieff Morris has turned into a social media war between Marcus Morris and Jokic's two brothers. The Jokic brothers created a Twitter account on Tuesday morning, and sent this tweet at Marcus Morris:

    The Jokic brothers were responding to a tweet from Marcus Morris last night that seemingly called out Jokic for taking a cheap shot at his brother Markieff. While Marcus tweeted out at 11:50 AM PST that his mother told him to stop sending shots on social media, he responded to this tweet from the Jokic brothers just two minutes later. In response to the viral message from the Jokic brothers, Marcus Morris tweeted this:

    Despite indicating that he was done fighting on Twitter, Marcus Morris seemingly has no intentions of slowing down. Shortly after responding to the Jokic brothers, Morris also sent a shot at FS1's Shannon Sharpe who was defending Jokic on Twitter.

    Marcus Morris also sent some shots at the Jokic brothers on Instagram with this comment:

    Read More

    FDw1xqmWQBMtrTa

    This is not the first time Nikola Jokic or the Morris twins have been involved in an on-court altercation; however, this back and forth on social media has certainly been unique. The Clippers will face off with the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season on December 26th, and all eyes will be on Nikola Jokic and Marcus Morris.

    Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin Share High Praise For Toronto Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week 

    marcus-morris-markieff-morris-pregame-784x523
    News

    Marcus Morris Fires Back at Nikola Jokic's Brothers

    1 minute ago
    mops84hrtyr5wre9oybh
    News

    Nikola Jokic's Brothers Send Shots at Marcus Morris

    3 hours ago
    usa_today_17028860.0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17122895_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Dirty Foul on his Brother Markieff Morris

    16 hours ago
    1232315605.0
    News

    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17119067_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Wins NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

    23 hours ago
    5fecdb0c66b8c.image
    News

    Paul George Shares Thoughts on Combination With Terance Mann and Luke Kennard

    Nov 8, 2021
    1236430322.0
    News

    LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

    Nov 8, 2021