Houston
Rockets Rockets 28-16
131
January 24, 2020 - Final
Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 15-30
124
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 36 27 31 37 131
Timberwolves 26 34 24 40 124
Points
Westbrook HOU
45
Assists
Westbrook HOU
10
Rebounds
Towns MIN
12

Westbrook scores season-high 45, Rockets beat Wolves 131-124

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) When James Harden went through shooting slumps in the past, the Houston Rockets would be hard-pressed to survive lackluster production from their star guard.

With Russell Westbrook, Houston has another player who can shoulder a huge scoring burden.

Westbrook scored a season-high 45 points and had 10 assists, and the Rockets overcame another tough night from Harden to rally past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124 on Friday night.

Westbrook helped key a second-half comeback after Minnesota led by six points in the third quarter. He finished 16-of-27 shooting, was 13 of 13 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Eric Gordon scored a season-high 27 points off the bench for Houston, which won its second straight game following a season-long, four-game losing streak.

''That's MVP Russ,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

Harden, who went 1 for 17 from 3-point range in a home loss to Oklahoma City on Monday night, was 3 of 13 overall and 0 for 6 from beyond the arc against Minnesota. He finished with a season-low 12 points. Harden also left the game in the third period after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. He was limping badly but returned in the fourth.

Over his past five games, Harden is shooting 33% from the field.

''Guys are playing well, and that's what we need throughout the course of the year,'' Harden said. ''Russ got it going, Eric made some big-time shots. Austin (Rivers) played well. That's what you need. Tonight was just a great team win for us.''

According to Stats, it was the second time in Harden's career that he started a game and a teammate outscored him by at least 33 points. The other occasion was Feb. 2, 2011, with the Thunder, when Kevin Durant had 43 points to Harden's seven.

Towns had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost eight straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for the Timberwolves.

''We didn't come out with the win, but we fought very well and competed very well,'' Towns said. ''We did a lot of good things defensively, actually, doing a lot of good things and sticking to our game plan. Russell hit some big shots. He was MVP for a reason, and in the fourth quarter he hit some really big shots, especially in the second half.''

After Wednesday's 117-110 loss at Chicago, Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said the team is simply not playing well. Saunders also challenged Wiggins at halftime of that game to be more productive.

The Wolves started strong while Houston was missing shots. Minnesota led by six in the opening quarter. The Rockets hit just two of their first 11 shots and Harden was 1 of 5. The Rockets also trailed in Minnesota in November before recovering for a 125-105 win.

Led by Westbrook, Houston led by as many as 13 on Friday, but the Wolves didn't fade.

Minnesota cut the Rockets' lead to 110-108 with 6 minutes remaining.

Houston had the finisher in Westbrook. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 after the Wolves closed within two.

''There's a reason Russell Westbrook and James Harden are who they are, and why that team is so dangerous,'' Saunders said. ''If one guy has a night where he's not reaching his average, you have another guy who can pick up the scoring load. I liked a lot of things tonight. The effort. Obviously did not like the outcome.''

WESTBROOK'S BURST

Westbrook has averaged 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists over the last seven games. His season-high scoring output came without him attempting a 3-pointer. He is the first guard since Dwyane Wade in 2007 to score at least 45 points without a 3-point try.

''I was only taking shots I wanted to take,'' Westbrook said. ''That's me just maturing in this game and figuring out my spots and shooting the ball when I'm ready to.''

RUNNING WOLVES

The Wolves emphasized getting out on the break more against Houston, and responded with 18 fast-break points.

''And I don't think we were playing fast enough,'' Saunders said. ''The way we were getting some of the 18 fast-break points were the ways we want to get them.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston scored 23 points off 17 Minnesota turnovers. ... The Rockets only had 10 turnovers, leading to 13 points for the Wolves. ... Westbrook is averaging 26.8 points per game this season. No teammate has averaged more than 18.6 points per game in any of Harden's seven seasons with Houston.

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie started in place of rookie Jarrett Culver, in part for matching up against Harden. Okogie finished with 17 points. ... Starting PG Shabazz Napier left the game late in the second quarter, limping off the court. He returned for the second half and had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. ... Minnesota outrebounded Houston 52-34. The Wolves grabbed 36 rebounds in the first half, tied for the second most all-time franchise history for a half. They had 36 in the first half against Memphis on April 12, 2008.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Denver on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves
@
  • The Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 win against Denver on Wednesday. They took a season-low 29 three-point attempts and shot 44.8 percent from three. In their previous four games they averaged 44.0 three-point attempts and made 29.0 percent of those shots.
  • Minnesota has lost seven straight, a streak that started after a 139-109 loss to Houston on January 11. Opponents are shooting 59.1 percent from inside the arc since then, third highest in the NBA.
  • The Rockets have won both meetings against the Timberwolves this season and nine of the last 11 in the series. They have averaged 132.0 points against Minnesota in the two games this season, tied for the fifth-highest scoring average against any opponent in the NBA (minimum two games).
  • Danuel House Jr. had just two points against the Nuggets on Wednesday but was +28 while on the court. The last Houston player to have that high of a plus/minus but score two or fewer points was Chuck Hayes on April 13, 2011 against the T-Wolves (two points, +28).
  • Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a season-high 40 points against the Bulls on Wednesday, his eighth career game with at least 40 points, tied with Andrew Wiggins for second most in franchise history. Only Kevin Love (10) has more 40-point games in T-Wolves history.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message