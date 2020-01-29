Chicago
Bulls Bulls 19-31
106
January 29, 2020 - Final
Indiana
Pacers Pacers 31-17
115
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Bulls 24 27 29 20 6 106
Pacers 25 30 25 20 15 115
Points
Warren IND
25
Assists
Brogdon IND
9
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
11

Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Victor Oladipo opened the night by smiling and waving to Pacers fans in his return from a lengthy absence due to injury. He finished it by walking off the court in tears.

The two-time All-Star capped his first contest in more than a year by making a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers went on to beat Chicago Bulls 115-106 in overtime.

''I just shot it. Mamba mentality, man. Mamba mentality,'' Oladipo said, his voice cracking. ''That's for Kobe (Bryant) and all the people that were on the helicopter.''

Oladipo returned for the first time since last January, when he left the court on a stretcher with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He spent the next 12 months fighting his way through what he called excruciating pain.

Before the game, coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo would come off the bench, be limited to 24 minutes and not play in back-to-back games. That will remain the plan until after the All-Star break.

At times, Oladipo understandably looked rusty and out of sync. But when his team needed it most, the Pacers' biggest star delivered on a night full of emotion.

As he sat on the scorer's table with 4:12 left in the first quarter, following a video tribute that featured his long journey back, Bulls coach Jim Boylen walked over and shook Oladipo's hand. When Oladipo entered the game, the roaring sellout crowd held up gold placards that read ''Ready 4 Action.'' Even Bulls players were applauding.

Oladipo scored nine points and had four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes, going 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 7 on 3s.

But it was the one 3 that capped a 7-0 rally over the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation and tied the game, providing the jolt of energy Indiana desperately needed. Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in the extra period.

''We wanted to do it for him,'' Brogdon said. ''We knew how much energy was going to be in the building tonight. There are going to be bumps, but we're going to be able to get through them.''

Zach LaVine had one chance to win it with a 7-foot runner at the end of regulation, but he lost the ball on the way up and it rolled out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

Brogdon took care of the rest.

He scored five points in a 9-2 run to open the overtime then sealed the win with a dunk with 1:16 left. Brogdon had nine rebounds and eight assists. T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers.

Chandler Hutchison scored a career-high 21 points for the Bulls. LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.

''He's an elite player and I felt like I gave a pretty good contest,'' said Hutchison, who was defending Oladipo on the 3. ''I just have to make him put it down in that situation when the 3 is the only thing that could tie us. I'm going to learn from it and move on, but he hit a pretty tough shot.''

TIP-INS

Bulls: Thaddeus Young scored 16 points and Cristiano Felicio had 11 points and eight rebounds. ... Chicago was 6 of 33 on 3s and had 18 turnovers. .... The Bulls had a two-game winning streak end and have now lost eight straight in Indianapolis. ... LaVine has scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. ... The Bulls played without five injured players including Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds, his 37th double-double this season. ... Justin Holiday finished with 13 points and Jeremy Lamb had 10 points and five rebounds. ... Rookie Goga Bitadze had 10 points. ... Indiana was 7 of 27 on 3s but made three of its last four. ... Warren has 23 games this season with 20 or more points. ... Myles Turner sat out with the flu.

GETTING IN SYNC

McMillan didn't expect Oladipo to be in top form Wednesday.

The tougher part: Getting the Pacers re-acclimated to the new rotations that incorporate Oladipo.

''When a player gets hurt and someone steps into his role that's easier than stepping back. That's the trick,'' Boylen said. ''It's an interesting dynamic because it isn't often talked about, and it's different also when (the player) is a starter.''

UP NEXT

Chicago: Makes the second stop on its three-game trip Friday at Brooklyn.

Indiana: Hosts New York on Saturday, looking for its eighth consecutive victory in the series.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers
@
  • The Pacers have won the season's first two meetings with the Bulls, extending their winning streak in the series to seven games — they've also won the last seven matchups in Indiana. In the last meeting on January 10, Indiana shot 57.1 percent in a 116-105 victory — its highest shooting percentage against the Bulls since connecting on 61.9 percent of its shots in a 140-89 win on March 28, 2003.
  • The Pacers are coming off Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers, just the third time in the last 20 seasons they permitted 139 or more points in a non-overtime game.
  • Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists Sunday for his second triple-double in five games. He joins Lance Stephenson from November 11-22, 2013, as the only Pacers in the last 20 seasons to have two triple-doubles in a five-game span.
  • The Bulls are averaging 21.1 points off turnovers per game — the best mark by any team since the Warriors averaged 21.2 in 2009-10. The Pacers, meanwhile, are fifth in opponents' points off turnovers per game at 14.8. Chicago had a season-low six points off turnovers in the last meeting.
  • Zach LaVine, who scored 43 against the Pacers on January 10, is averaging 29.5 points this month — the highest January scoring average by a Bull since Michael Jordan averaged 30.7 points in 1998.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message