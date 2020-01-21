Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 31-13
110
January 21, 2020 - Final
Dallas
Mavericks Mavericks 27-16
107
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Clippers 24 36 22 28 110
Mavericks 24 25 29 29 107
Points
Doncic DAL
36
Assists
Doncic DAL
9
Rebounds
Leonard LAC
11

Leonard scores 36 to lead Clippers past Mavericks 110-107

DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Mavericks brought back one big man but lost another Tuesday night, and in the end, they couldn't rein in the reigning Finals MVP.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Dallas ended a four-game winning streak, and more importantly, lost a key piece in center Dwight Powell just as they welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis.

Powell went down to a non-contact, right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter, and though he will have an MRI on Wednesday, the team is fearing a worst-case scenario.

''Guys like him define the culture we want here,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''It doesn't get much tougher than this, if it ends up being what we fear it might.''

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. He scored 24 points in the second half to help rally the Mavericks after they trailed by double digits from late in the second quarter through most of the third.

Shamet helped the Clippers seize the game late in the fourth quarter. His 3 from the left wing to give Los Angeles a 100-98 lead with 2:48 to play. Montrezl Harrell added two free throws, then Shamet sank another 3 from straight-on to put the Clippers up by seven. He finished with 18 points.

''We just kind of found a way to win,'' Shamet said. ''We'd loved to keep that lead the whole game, but that's not how it's going to be. It's a long season. We got to find different ways how to win like we did tonight.''

Leonard added 11 in the fourth quarter, including his only 3 of the game with 1:15 left, which put the Clippers up 108-100.

But Dallas rallied, as Doncic hit a 3 and Maxi Kleber a dunk. After a Clippers turnover, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s potential tying 3 spun around and out. JaMychal Green missed two free throws for LA, but then Doncic missed two - the second intentionally - and Leonard sealed it with two free throws.

POWELL'S INJURY

Powell went down when he started to drive toward the basket but his right leg gave out. He fell to the ground and immediately slapped the floor in pain. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg.

Powell's teammate J.J. Barea - who tore his right Achilles tendon last season - was distraught as Powell was taken off the court.

Powell was averaging nearly 10 points a game in 39 games prior to the injury. With Porzingis out, Powell averaged 13 points over 10 games on 71% shooting.

With Powell out, Dallas got 16 valuable minutes from former Clipper Boban Marjanovic, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. His turnaround hook with 6:23 to play tied it at 90, capping a rally from a 14-point, second-half deficit.

KP RETURNS

Porzingis scored 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his return after missing 10 games with right knee soreness. He added nine rebounds, but after the game, he blamed himself for the Mavericks' loss.

''If I played just a little bit better, we would have won the game,'' Porzingis said. ''This loss is on me. That's how I feel. I know it's my first game back but I have high expectations for myself and I'm disappointed I wasn't able to shoot the ball better.''

LEONARD STEPS UP

With teammate Paul George out over the last six games, Leonard has averaged 36 and at least 30 in every game.

''We've been watching film together, seeing what mistakes we've been making,'' Leonard said. ''So everybody's just giving the effort of their mind and body, wanting to compete, make winning plays and just be a better basketball team.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: George missed his sixth straight game with a left hamstring strain. ... G Patrick Beverley left in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return. ... F Maurice Harkless returned after missing one game with a sore back.

Mavericks: The Clippers also ended a five-game Mavericks winning streak on Nov. 26.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Mavericks: At Portland on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
@
  • The Clippers had lost four straight at Dallas before winning there in the teams' only meeting this season, 114-99 on November 26. Luka Doncic shot 4-for-14 from the field and Kristaps Porzingis was 4-for-13 (combined 29.6 percent), one of only three games this season where both were held under 35 percent.
  • The Clippers are coming off Saturday's 133-130 win in New Orleans, their eighth game this season with at least 130 points. That is tied with Houston for the most in the league this season and is already tied for the most in a season in franchise history — last season's Clippers also did it eight times.
  • The Mavericks have won four in a row despite being without Porzingis, who could return Tuesday after missing 10 games due to injury and illness. Even without him, Dallas has scored at least 120 points in each of its last three games — the team hasn't scored 120+ in four straight since February 1987.
  • Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points Saturday for his fifth straight game with at least 30, one shy of his longest streak - six games in January 2017 — and the longest by a Clipper since World B. Free's run of 11 in a row in January 1980. Leonard's average of 36.0 points during this streak is the highest in any five-game span of his career.
  • Doncic has now played 110 games in the NBA and has recorded exactly 50 double-doubles and 20 triple-doubles. In the past 30 years, the only other guards to have at least 50 double-doubles through 110 career games were Ben Simmons (57) and Damon Stoudamire (52), and the only other player at any position to have more than five triple-doubles was Simmons (14).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message