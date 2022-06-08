Skip to main content

Ochai Agbaji Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Taking a closer look at Ochai Agbaji out of Kansas.

Ochai Agbaji

Position: Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 215

College: Kansas

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scouting report: Has a true knack for scoring the ball at a high clip and has very good shot selection as well. Agbaji is a real threat from deep as he shot 40% from three this past season and north 37% as a junior. Each year he has grown his game which you can see across the board in all of his per-game totals. The next step for Agbaji is becoming more consistent at the free-throw line, eliminating bad turnovers, and creating separation for his shot. 

Fit with the Hornets: Given the experience that he has, I would imagine Agbaji would be a key contributor in the Hornets' rotation immediately. Does that mean he will be featured in the starting lineup? Not necessarily, but it gives them someone who can make an immediate impact off of the bench. Referencing back to GM Mitch Kupchak's words of wanting to take that "next step" signifies that the team is not interested in developing another 18-19-year old project. 

Draft projection: Agbaji was one of the best players in all of college basketball this past season and helped lead the Jayhawks to a national title victory over North Carolina. The sense is that he’s not quite valued as a top 10 pick, but more so around the 12-16 range. Considering that the Hornets hold the 13th and 15th overall picks, there’s a good chance Charlotte will have an opportunity to take him at one of those spots.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17954514_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 8th

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17961803_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 7th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 7, 2022
USATSI_17935618_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

All Hornets 1st Round 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

By Schuyler Callihan and James PlowrightJun 7, 2022
USATSI_17992174_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Miles Bridges Responds to Controversial Instagram Post

By Schuyler CallihanJun 7, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-07T093341.568
News

How Can Mike D’Antoni Unlock LaMelo Ball?

By Israel OmondiJun 7, 2022
USATSI_12016290_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Mike D'Antoni Set to Meet with Hornets Owner Michael Jordan

By Schuyler CallihanJun 6, 2022
USATSI_17649779_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 6th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18133243_168388579_lowres
News

Could the Hornets Trade for Deandre Ayton?

By Schuyler CallihanJun 6, 2022