Ochai Agbaji Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Ochai Agbaji

Position: Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 215

College: Kansas

Scouting report: Has a true knack for scoring the ball at a high clip and has very good shot selection as well. Agbaji is a real threat from deep as he shot 40% from three this past season and north 37% as a junior. Each year he has grown his game which you can see across the board in all of his per-game totals. The next step for Agbaji is becoming more consistent at the free-throw line, eliminating bad turnovers, and creating separation for his shot.

Fit with the Hornets: Given the experience that he has, I would imagine Agbaji would be a key contributor in the Hornets' rotation immediately. Does that mean he will be featured in the starting lineup? Not necessarily, but it gives them someone who can make an immediate impact off of the bench. Referencing back to GM Mitch Kupchak's words of wanting to take that "next step" signifies that the team is not interested in developing another 18-19-year old project.

Draft projection: Agbaji was one of the best players in all of college basketball this past season and helped lead the Jayhawks to a national title victory over North Carolina. The sense is that he’s not quite valued as a top 10 pick, but more so around the 12-16 range. Considering that the Hornets hold the 13th and 15th overall picks, there’s a good chance Charlotte will have an opportunity to take him at one of those spots.

