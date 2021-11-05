Lakers Recap: Is LA's Kryptonite OKC... Or Russell Westbrook?

The Oklahoma City Thunder can't beat anybody so far this year.

Oh, except for your Los Angeles Lakers.

A tanking Thunder team, starting four players 23 years of age or younger, proved resilient foils down the stretch of last night's rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers, only one of whom was younger than 32.

Led by ascendant young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City came roaring back from a double-digit deficit to knock off LA for the second time in eight days. At the Paycom Center last Wednesday, the Lakers without LeBron James blew a 26-point lead to lose to the Thunder, 123-115. This week, the Lakers without LeBron James only blew a 19-point lead to ultimately lose 107-104. So.. progress?

With the loss, the Lakers fell to 5-4 on the season. With their second win over the Lakers, the Thunder rose to... 2-6 for the year.

James missed his third game of the season, this time due to a newly-diagnosed abdominal strain. His fellow All-Star, big man Anthony Davis, suffered a right thumb sprain late in the game's first half while contesting SGA to retain possession. Though he returned to action after getting the injury checked out, Davis was clearly affected by it during the second half, and it would be unsurprising if he, too, were riding the pine in the days to come.

With LeBron James scheduled to sit at least a week due to the abdominal strain, it fell to Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Staples Center MVP Carmelo Anthony to supply much of the scoring punch against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

A Good Start In The First Half

Davis started the game off red-hot, scoring 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first quarter. He finished the first half with a double-double stat line that would satisfy most big men across an entire game, 18 points and 12 rebounds. Things slowed down after the thumb injury, and he finished with "just" 29 points (while connecting on 11-of-20 of his looks from the floor), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.

Carmelo Anthony had a spectacular offensive night (more on that in a bit). Russell Westbrook scored 27 points on 10-of-23 field goal shooting, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists, but his late-game decision-making probably doomed the Lakers (more on that in a bit, too).

Head coach Frank Vogel re-enlisted DeAndre Jordan into the Lakers' starting lineup, shifting Davis down to power forward. LA retained its other three starters from the last two games, with Westbrook running the point, Avery Bradley at shooting guard, and Kent Bazemore serving as the starting small forward.

There was some happier news on the injury front last night. Two injured Lakers reserves returned to action. Key backup center Dwight Howard suited up for LA after sitting out the Lakers' two home wins against the Houston Rockets with neck stiffness, while bench swingman Wayne Ellington saw his first regular season action this year following a hamstring injury. Howard looked great but was limited to just eight minutes for his first game back. Ellington's offensive output was shaky during a similarly finite appearance. He made a three while shooting 1-of-6 from the floor overall.

LeBron's absence has one small short-term benefit: it allows Frank Vogel to figure out which lineups fit around Russell Westbrook sans LBJ. We got to witness two lineups that looked pretty tantalizing tonight to kick off the second quarter. Westbrook played alongside a bench unit of Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, then another with Austin Reaves subbed in for Ellington. The Lakers rode those lineups to a quick 19-4 start to open up the second period.

The Lakers looked quite dominant through the first quarter and a half, fully capitalizing on their size advantage over Oklahoma City. LA eventually led 44-25 with 6:21 left in the first half. However, the Thunder would not back down. Oklahoma City closed out the second quarter on a 23-8 run to collapse the Los Angeles advantage to just 52-48 entering halftime, led mostly by the offensive attack of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ty Jerome.

Uncertainty In The Third Quarter

Fan favorite Carmelo Anthony started in Davis's stead at the top of the second half while AD had his injured right thumb tended to in the Laker locker room.

Davis returned to the game after word broke that he was going to play through what was diagnosed as a right thumb sprain:

The Thunder tied up the bout near the end of the third quarter, and soon both clubs were exchanging buckets with little defense. For the Lakers, aside from Davis and Westbrook, Old Man Melo proved to be the only other reliable offensive option, in both the third quarter and the game at large. He would go on to finish the contest with a tally of 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field (including 5-of-10 shooting from deep) and six rebounds. No other Laker scored more than nine points in the game.

Led by Davis and Westbrook, the Lakers eventually put a little distance between themselves and the Thunder to close out the third quarter. They would enter the fourth up eight, 80-72.

And then things unraveled.

A Disastrous Final Frame

The Lakers were outscored 35-24 in the fourth period. They probably could have held on long enough to win, but they were thwarted by their primary ball handler in the absence of James.

The Thunder went on a 13-0 run (in part thanks to a nonsensical lineup that featured both Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook) to grab their first lead of the night with 5:27 remaining in the game, thanks to energetic offensive contributions from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome, Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams and even former Laker Mike Muscala.

SGA in particular torched the Lakers from all over the court, though Avery Bradley's defense at least kept him honest until he went wild in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 28 points, six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block.

Thanks to the Herculean grinding of Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers appeared to steady the ship late on a 7-0 run of their own to take a 95-93 lead into the two-minute mark. And then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started making circus shots, helping lift the Thunder to a 101-95 lead with 1:18 left.

This was the coolest of the aforementioned trick shots, from the damn logo:

SGA sure feels like the real deal. The kid is fearless and poised, and appears to have an excellent court sense. One would hope that Thunder GM Sam Presti will at some point try to field a complimentary competitive roster around him that doesn't just win its Lakers matchups.

Austin Reaves then brought the Lakers to within three, thanks to a (less-cool) triple of his own, followed by some clutch retaliatory charity stripe shooting from Dort. Carmelo responded in kind with a triple off a Westbrook assist.

Next, Westbrook proceeded to almost singlehandedly blow the game for the Lakers. Much like his unwanted quadruple double against the Thunder last week (which included 10 turnovers), Westbrook showed exactly how simultaneously helpful and destructive he could be for LA's chances last night.

Blanketed by multiple Thunder defenders while bulldozing into the paint (and with several open Lakers set up around the perimeter), Russell Westbrook did Russell Westbrook things and coughed up an egregious turnover with 0:21 left and the Lakers trailing 103-101.

On the following possession, Westbrook's inattentive defense was doing the damage to his own club. Westbrook ignored Dort to help cover Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after he received an inbounds pass from rookie Josh Giddey. A wide-open Dort snuck in for an easy baseline cut and Gilgeous-Alexander found him quickly for an emphatic dunk, putting the Thunder up 105-101.

Here's the play:

LA opted to feed the hot hand, so once again it was up to Carmelo Anthony to bail the Lakers out with a triple, which he did. Suddenly it was a one-point game. Davis was forced to foul Dort with 7.8 seconds left, Dort iced his two free throws (he finished 6-of-6 from the line), and for some reason Russell Westbrook forced a terrible three-point look with 0.5 seconds left, helping the Thunder lock in the upset at Staples Center.

This reporter appreciates that he has been harsh on Russell Westbrook so far this season (I may have wanted to trade him after Game 1). Westbrook needs a very particular type of roster more or less tailored around him to thrive. Athletic players who can shoot and don't need too many touches tend to be the best fit. Russ also needs the ball in his hands as much as possible to be effective. Playing alongside LeBron James was never going to be a comfortable match, and that reality had been playing out this year before this latest James injury.

Russell Westbrook remains a very good basketball player most of the time, but his late-game decision-making needs to improve this year. The roster's depth was gutted in the deal that brought him to Los Angeles, and now it falls to the UCLA alum to help lead an incredibly shallow Lakers team, with no real margin for error, when it matters most.

Los Angeles appeared to particularly struggle while defending pick-and-roll actions and basically anything involving savvy sharpshooting guards. The team is about to face off against a boatload of both these problem areas in the coming week.

The Lakers will move on to face the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets without LeBron James. If they can lose to the Thunder (twice!) sans the Kid From Akron, they can lose to anybody without him. Be afraid.