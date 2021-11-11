Lakers: Mookie Betts Spotted Courtside During LA's Win Over Miami

At any Lakers game, there is going to be some sort of royalty sitting courtside. There are the well-known faces consistently in the crowd like Jack Nicholson of course. But there are often famous actors, musicians, and just overall noteworthy people taking in a game.

And sometimes, superstars of other sports are there to watch the Lakers. That was the case on Wednesday night when Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was courtside to watch them beat the Miami Heat.

Betts became an instant hero in Los Angeles in 2020 after being traded to the Dodgers from Boston. He signed a massive 12-year extension when the baseball season was shut down due to the pandemic before playing a meaningful game for the Dodgers.

And Mookie picked a pretty good game to go to. The Lakers went to overtime with the Heat and eventually took home the win. They did that VERY shorthanded as they were already without LeBron James in this one.

The Lakers were also without Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves in the game as well. But big performances from guys like Malik Monk fueled the win. Up next, Los Angeles welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves into town on Friday night at Staples Center.