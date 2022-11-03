Lakers News: Matt Ryan Is Here To Stay

Matt Ryan (not the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, the Los Angeles Lakers small forward), a 2022 training camp invite on a non-guaranteed contract, snuck onto your Lakers' opening night roster by benefit of nailing a bunch of triples during the team's 1-5 preseason run. Last night, he finally looked like he truly belonged in the team's rotation. L.A. won a 120-117 overtime nail-biter at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the contest's bonus frame wouldn't have been possible without "Matty Ice" doing what he does best: make three-point shots.

The Pellies were leading Los Angeles 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds left in regulation. Head coach Darvin Ham knew who to turn to in the moment: his best three-point shooter, ostensible 15th man Matt Ryan, despite Lonnie Walker IV having a hot hand from long range in the game (he would finish 5-of-9 from deep).

Ham drew up a play for Austin Reaves to inbound the rock to Ryan in the corner, who fittingly iced a buzzer-beating triple.

Ryan, 25, had only played in one NBA game, for five minutes in Boston last season, prior to making his Lakers debut this year. He has already appeared as a critical rotation piece in five contests for Los Angeles so far, and it's only November 2nd. Last night, $5.3 million signing Kendrick Nunn rode the pine for all 53 minutes of game action, as did center Damian Jones, a recent NBA champ with Golden State. Both players have significantly more NBA pedigree than Ryan, but because of this one elite skill, Ham has prioritized the undrafted journeyman out of Chattanooga over his two higher-profile colleagues.

Following the game, Ryan spoke with gathered reporters about the miracle trey:

In the win, Ryan scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-9 shooting from deep. The 6'7" small forward also pulled down two boards. Here are some highlights from his locker room comments:

"[Ham] drew up a great play. AD gave me a great back screen, Austin delivered a great pass. I was just glad I didn't step out of bounds or on the [three-point line]. Glad it was a three, glad it went in, and I was just glad that we had five more minutes to try and get a win... My confidence when it comes to shooting is unwavering. I wouldn't be here if that wasn't the case... I wasn't making a lot of shots all game, I had I think three or four in-and-outs and I'm just thankful coach gave me another opportunity to hit a three at the end to send it to OT... This is definitely the biggest shot of my life so far, but hopefully there's a bunch more to come."

Across 14 minutes a night with the Lakers, Ryan is averaging 6.2 points while shooting 42.3% from the field (a number that includes his 45% shooting on 4.0 three-point attempts a night). He has yet to attempt a free throw. His defensive limitations may preclude how long he can stay on the hardwood, but his effective shotmaking from beyond the three-point line seems to suggest that he belongs on the NBA level after all.

Ryan's $1,637,966 deal with L.A. becomes fully guaranteed on January 10th, per Spotrac. Barring injury, it seems likely now that the shooting-bereft Lakers opt to lock in the swingman for the rest of the season.