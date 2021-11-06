KP's Back: Mavs' Plan vs. Celtics

In new uniforms, the Mavericks host the Celtics on Saturday night - and KP is in one of those new uniforms.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday play host to the Boston Celtics, a team that just beat the hottest team in the NBA - the Miami Heat. The Mavs are also fresh off a victory, defeating foe San Antonio 109-108, with much thanks to heroics from Jalen Brunson and Boban Marjanovic.

Dallas will need to find a way to slow Celtics top scorer Jalen Brown in order to keep the Mavs (currently third in the Western Conference) positive momentum going.

The big question coming in: Will Kristaps Porzingis sit out his sixth straight game due to lower back tightness? Or is he able to return?

The big answer: "KP is healthy and he's going to start tonight,'' coach Jason Kidd said in his Saturday night pregame briefing.

Kidd suggested that KP might be on a minutes limit (30 minutes?)m that Brunson will slide back to the bench, and that Reggie Bullock (facial injury) is good to go.

Meanwhile, Dallas will debut its 2021-2022 city edition jerseys on Saturday, which pay homage to both the earlier years of the franchise in addition to the Dirk Nowitzki era.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

For Boston: Josh Richardson: questionable (foot), Jaylen Brown: out (leg)

FLASHBACK: The Mavericks swept the 2020-21 season series, 2-0, including a thrilling 110-107 win back on February 23rd where Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

FUN FACT: Doncic has gone for at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in each of his last three games against the Celtics (33.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per.)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites over the Celtics on FanDuel.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (5-3) vs. BOSTON CELTICS (4-5)

WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night before hitting the road to Chicago.

FINAL WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic trusting Jalen Brunson to lead the Mavs’ comeback vs. the Spurs:

"It just shows the trust he has. He could’ve easily asked for the ball down the stretch, but he made sure JB got it, and JB delivered.”